Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EVBG a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) trade information

After registering a 0.59% upside in the last session, Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $121.7 this Friday, May 28, jumping 7.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.68%, and -7.47% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -24.52%. Short interest in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) saw shorts transact 4.33 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $162, implying an increase of 43.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $140 and $200 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EVBG has been trading 77.75% off suggested target high and 24.42% from its likely low.

Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -46.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -71.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s Major holders

Everbridge, Inc. insiders hold 0.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 106.26% of the shares at 106.76% float percentage. In total, 424 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Select Equity Group, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.68 Million shares (or 9.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $446.32 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.26 Million shares, or about 8.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $395.13 Million.

We also have Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds roughly 1,101,915 shares. This is just over 2.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $146.48 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 994.43 Thousand, or 2.64% of the shares, all valued at about $120.51 Million.