Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Have Dipped -23.91% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s traded shares stood at 750,962 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.96, to imply an increase of 1.37% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The ENIC share’s 52-week high remains $4.495, putting it -51.86% down since that peak but still an impressive +4.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.815. The company has a valuation of $4.11 Billion, with an average of 1.48 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 754.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ENIC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) trade information

After registering a 1.37% upside in the last session, Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.11- this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 4.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.86%, and -18.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.91%. Short interest in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) saw shorts transact 1.6 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3727.52, implying an increase of 125829.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3500 and $4236.54 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ENIC has been trading 143026.4% off suggested target high and 118143.2% from its likely low.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -117.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ENIC Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enel Chile S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.26, with the share yield ticking at 7.24% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.99%.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s Major holders

Enel Chile S.A. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.08% of the shares at 4.08% float percentage. In total, 139 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Brandes Investment Partners L.P. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.75 Million shares (or 0.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.35 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 4.63 Million shares, or about 0.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $18.02 Million.

We also have DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio holds roughly 2,025,173 shares. This is just over 0.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.45 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.51 Million, or 0.11% of the shares, all valued at about $5.87 Million.