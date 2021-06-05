Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock Dropped -1.53% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s traded shares stood at 382,207 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $39.8, to imply an increase of 0.68% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The DCT share’s 52-week high remains $59.4, putting it -49.25% down since that peak but still an impressive +14.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $33.91. The company has a valuation of $5.24 Billion, with an average of 637.07 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 711.44 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DCT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) trade information

After registering a 0.68% upside in the last session, Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $40.51 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 1.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.16%, and -1.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.08%. Short interest in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) saw shorts transact 6.03 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $52, implying an increase of 30.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $49 and $55 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DCT has been trading 38.19% off suggested target high and 23.12% from its likely low.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -66.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 53.7% annually.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s Major holders

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 27.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.47% of the shares at 89.15% float percentage. In total, 192 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Accenture PLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 21.07 Million shares (or 16.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $951.16 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 11.53 Million shares, or about 8.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $499.08 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

We also have Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 8,694,221 shares. This is just over 6.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $376.46 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.75 Million, or 3.61% of the shares, all valued at about $205.83 Million.