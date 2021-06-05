Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Drops -99.45% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s traded shares stood at 896,252 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.65, to imply a decline of -1.35% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The DHC share’s 52-week high remains $7.28, putting it -99.45% down since that peak but still an impressive +21.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.85. The company has a valuation of $869.68 Million, with an average of 960.63 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.25 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC), translating to a mean rating of 3.3. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give DHC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.24.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.63, implying an increase of 26.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.75 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DHC has been trading 64.38% off suggested target high and 2.74% from its likely low.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Diversified Healthcare Trust share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) shares are -20.31% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -73.13% against 2.4%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -118.2% this quarter before jumping 48.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $370.7 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $374.45 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $410.31 Million and $394.34 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -9.7% before falling -5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -25.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -58% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.2% annually.

DHC Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust has its next earnings report out between August 04 and August 09, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.91% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 9.02%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s Major holders

Diversified Healthcare Trust insiders hold 1.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.68% of the shares at 82.75% float percentage. In total, 323 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 44.87 Million shares (or 18.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $214.47 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 38.97 Million shares, or about 16.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $186.27 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 15,888,814 shares. This is just over 6.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $75.95 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.62 Million, or 4.46% of the shares, all valued at about $42.69 Million.