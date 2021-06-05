CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) down -22.04% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)’s traded shares stood at 373,406 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $125.97, to imply an increase of 2.21% or $2.72 in intraday trading. The CYBR share’s 52-week high remains $169.7, putting it -34.71% down since that peak but still an impressive +26.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $92.61. The company has a valuation of $4.92 Billion, with an average of 423.72 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 512.57 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CYBR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) trade information

After registering a 2.21% upside in the last session, CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $129.8 this Friday, May 28, jumping 3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.18%, and -6.68% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -22.04%. Short interest in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) saw shorts transact 2.44 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $175.33, implying an increase of 39.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $150 and $200 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CYBR has been trading 58.77% off suggested target high and 19.08% from its likely low.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CyberArk Software Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) shares are +11.76% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -73.66% against -4.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -97.6% this quarter before falling -83.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $115.97 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $117.96 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $106.5 Million and $106.59 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.9% before jumping 10.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -17.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -110.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)’s Major holders

CyberArk Software Ltd. insiders hold 0.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.95% of the shares at 93.05% float percentage. In total, 511 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wasatch Advisors Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.35 Million shares (or 8.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $433.78 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.9 Million shares, or about 4.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $245.61 Million.

We also have First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Franklin Global Tr-Franklin International Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds roughly 715,059 shares. This is just over 1.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $100.47 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 680Thousand, or 1.74% of the shares, all valued at about $108.97 Million.