Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Drops -1.11% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)’s traded shares stood at 342,795 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.3. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.84, to imply an increase of 1.4% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The CTOS share’s 52-week high remains $10.96, putting it -1.11% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.54. The company has a valuation of $2.67 Billion, with an average of 356.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 212.77 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS), translating to a mean rating of 1.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CTOS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) trade information

After registering a 1.4% upside in the last session, Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.89 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 0.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.34%, and 3.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.08%. Short interest in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) saw shorts transact 2.61 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.67, implying an increase of 7.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CTOS has been trading 10.7% off suggested target high and 1.48% from its likely low.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Custom Truck One Source, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) shares are +149.2% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 80.22% against 41.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 107.4% this quarter before falling -90.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 261.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 47% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)’s Major holders

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. insiders hold 4.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.96% of the shares at 85.75% float percentage. In total, 92 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ECP ControlCo, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 25.74 Million shares (or 10.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $240.66 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 1.44 Million shares, or about 0.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $13.47 Million.

We also have Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd and Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd holds roughly 3,500,000 shares. This is just over 1.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.73 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.41 Million, or 0.57% of the shares, all valued at about $13.16 Million.