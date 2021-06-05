Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) has succeeded to excite in 2021, the stock is up ~31.52% year-to-date

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Costamare Inc. (CMRE), translating to a mean rating of 1.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CMRE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.5, implying an increase of 14.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CMRE has been trading 19.38% off suggested target high and 10.19% from its likely low.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -130.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)’s Major holders

Costamare Inc. insiders hold 56.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.1% of the shares at 65.29% float percentage. In total, 194 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.57 Million shares (or 4.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $53.58 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.82 Million shares, or about 2.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $27.09 Million.

We also have DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Costamare Inc. (CMRE) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series holds roughly 1,637,878 shares. This is just over 1.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.1 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.25 Million, or 1.03% of the shares, all valued at about $12.06 Million.