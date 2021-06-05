Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Dipped -8.15% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)’s traded shares stood at 524,039 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $75.97, to imply a decline of -2.68% or -$2.09 in intraday trading. The CPA share’s 52-week high remains $94.91, putting it -24.93% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $40.15. The company has a valuation of $3.22 Billion, with an average of 334.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 397.06 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give CPA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.19.

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) trade information

After registering a -2.68% downside in the last session, Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $85.05 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 10.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.26%, and -8.89% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -1.63%. Short interest in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) saw shorts transact 3.81 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $91.73, implying an increase of 20.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $72 and $105 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CPA has been trading 38.21% off suggested target high and -5.23% from its likely low.

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Copa Holdings, S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) shares are -8.15% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 41.08% against 37.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 55.9% this quarter before jumping 79% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 57.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -22.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -345.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -4% annually.

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)’s Major holders

Copa Holdings, S.A. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 121.43% of the shares at 121.43% float percentage. In total, 272 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.84 Million shares (or 15.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $391.22 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd with 3.93 Million shares, or about 12.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $317.13 Million.

We also have New World Fund, Inc. and Fidelity OTC Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, New World Fund, Inc. holds roughly 1,728,500 shares. This is just over 5.5% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $139.65 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.3 Million, or 4.13% of the shares, all valued at about $104.88 Million.