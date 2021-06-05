COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS)’s traded shares stood at 424,185 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.49, to imply an increase of 7.54% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The COMS share’s 52-week high remains $11.07, putting it -344.58% down since that peak but still an impressive +26.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.83. The company has a valuation of $176.54 Million, with an average of 558.87 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give COMS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10, implying an increase of 301.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, COMS has been trading 301.61% off suggested target high and 301.61% from its likely low.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.73 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $500Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $87Million and $869Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1885.1% before falling -42.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 28.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -44.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS)’s Major holders

COMSovereign Holding Corp. insiders hold 45.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.63% of the shares at 3% float percentage. In total, 11 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FNY Investment Advisers, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 96Thousand shares (or 0.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $256.32 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Diversified Trust Company with 80.31 Thousand shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $481.87 Thousand.