Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) up 71.08% from 52-Week Low; YTD rises 72.05% – Here’s What to Do Now

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s traded shares stood at 363,398 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $42.53, to imply an increase of 11.34% or $4.33 in intraday trading. The CLFD share’s 52-week high remains $42.71, putting it -0.42% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.3. The company has a valuation of $584.06 Million, with an average of 83.67 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 128.51 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CLFD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.29.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) trade information

After registering a 11.34% upside in the last session, Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $42.71 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 0.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.13%, and 17.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 72.05%. Short interest in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) saw shorts transact 360.21 Million shares and set a 2.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.5, implying a decline of -14.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $36 and $37 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLFD has been trading -13% off suggested target high and -15.35% from its likely low.

Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Clearfield, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) shares are +79.15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 98.11% against 24.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 31.8% this quarter before jumping 40.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 57.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s Major holders

Clearfield, Inc. insiders hold 17.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.84% of the shares at 44.82% float percentage. In total, 108 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 805.09 Thousand shares (or 5.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.9 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 587.31 Thousand shares, or about 4.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $14.52 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 375,319 shares. This is just over 2.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.28 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 283.52 Thousand, or 2.06% of the shares, all valued at about $8.54 Million.