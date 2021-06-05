Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) down -34.68% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB)’s traded shares stood at 874,057 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.08, to imply an increase of 5.98% or $1.02 in intraday trading. The CMMB share’s 52-week high remains $168.8, putting it -833.63% down since that peak but still an impressive +31.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.32. The company has a valuation of $193.42 Million, with an average of 139.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 293.94 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CMMB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.34.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) trade information

After registering a 5.98% upside in the last session, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.49 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 11.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.23%, and -23.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.68%. Short interest in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) saw shorts transact 24.69 Million shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.5, implying an increase of 140.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $42 and $45 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CMMB has been trading 148.89% off suggested target high and 132.3% from its likely low.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 60.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.