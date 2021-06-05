Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) up 68.41% from 52-Week Low; YTD rises 7.84% – Here’s What to Do Now

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)’s traded shares stood at 871,077 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $108.36, to imply an increase of 6.67% or $6.78 in intraday trading. The CRNC share’s 52-week high remains $139, putting it -28.28% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $34.23. The company has a valuation of $4.09 Billion, with an average of 373.58 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 479.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Cerence Inc. (CRNC), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CRNC a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.54.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) trade information

After registering a 6.67% upside in the last session, Cerence Inc. (CRNC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $109.4 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 1.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.72%, and 16.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.84%. Short interest in Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) saw shorts transact 4.44 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $122.83, implying an increase of 13.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $99 and $155 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRNC has been trading 43.04% off suggested target high and -8.64% from its likely low.

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cerence Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cerence Inc. (CRNC) shares are +31.35% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 39.29% against 8.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 74.2% this quarter before falling -13.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -120.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)’s Major holders

Cerence Inc. insiders hold 0.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.43% of the shares at 103.81% float percentage. In total, 435 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.41 Million shares (or 9.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $342.81 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.09 Million shares, or about 8.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $310Million.

We also have Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Communications & Information and Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cerence Inc. (CRNC) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Communications & Information holds roughly 1,525,124 shares. This is just over 4.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $169.62 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.4 Million, or 3.71% of the shares, all valued at about $140.67 Million.