Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Could Grow By 37.32% Or More

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)’s traded shares stood at 447,429 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $77.19, to imply an increase of 1.25% or $0.95 in intraday trading. The CCS share’s 52-week high remains $83.2, putting it -7.79% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28. The company has a valuation of $2.6 Billion, with an average of 468.07 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 497.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Century Communities, Inc. (CCS), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CCS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.75.

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) trade information

After registering a 1.25% upside in the last session, Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $82.97 this Friday, May 28, jumping 6.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.4%, and -2.15% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 76.31%. Short interest in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) saw shorts transact 2.15 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $93.25, implying an increase of 20.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $80 and $106 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CCS has been trading 37.32% off suggested target high and 3.64% from its likely low.

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Century Communities, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) shares are +83.35% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 88.59% against 38.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 139.1% this quarter before jumping 89.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $980.64 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.01 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $572.69 Million and $794.36 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 71.2% before jumping 27.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 69.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.06% annually.

CCS Dividends

Century Communities, Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 26 and July 30, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Century Communities, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.6, with the share yield ticking at 0.79% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)’s Major holders

Century Communities, Inc. insiders hold 11.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.53% of the shares at 101.57% float percentage. In total, 355 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.43 Million shares (or 16.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $327.3 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.57 Million shares, or about 7.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $154.74 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,933,171 shares. This is just over 5.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $116.61 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 945.12 Thousand, or 2.8% of the shares, all valued at about $44.36 Million.