Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) up 45.83% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s traded shares stood at 339,123 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.15, to imply a decline of -3.96% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The APOP share’s 52-week high remains $7.15, putting it -126.98% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.65. The company has a valuation of $12.32 Million, with an average of 597.85 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.11 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give APOP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) trade information

After registering a -3.96% downside in the last session, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.53- this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 10.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.42%, and 26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.83%. Short interest in Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) saw shorts transact 106.74 Million shares and set a 50.59 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3, implying a decline of -4.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APOP has been trading -4.76% off suggested target high and -4.76% from its likely low.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s Major holders

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. insiders hold 8.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.91% of the shares at 16.21% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 147.93 Thousand shares (or 4.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $319.52 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 10.25 Thousand shares, or about 0.3% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $22.14 Thousand.