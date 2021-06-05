Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS): Can A Stock Be Up 3.141% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)’s traded shares stood at 644,792 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $39.12, to imply an increase of 0.77% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The GOOS share’s 52-week high remains $50.05, putting it -27.94% down since that peak but still an impressive +45.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.38. The company has a valuation of $4.33 Billion, with an average of 880.45 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 978.27 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give GOOS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) trade information

After registering a 0.77% upside in the last session, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $41.66 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 6.1% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.89%, and -6.79% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 31.41%. Short interest in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) saw shorts transact 3.86 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $46.08, implying an increase of 17.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24.79 and $58.01 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GOOS has been trading 48.29% off suggested target high and -36.63% from its likely low.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 28.57% annually.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)’s Major holders

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.98% of the shares at 102.76% float percentage. In total, 253 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.66 Million shares (or 19.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $346.98 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. with 4.49 Million shares, or about 7.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $133.55 Million.

We also have Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Opportunity Port and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Advantage Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Opportunity Port holds roughly 4,889,363 shares. This is just over 8.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $145.56 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.75 Million, or 8% of the shares, all valued at about $141.5 Million.