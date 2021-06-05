Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Have Surged 159.71% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)’s traded shares stood at 492,405 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.4, to imply an increase of 7.78% or $1.69 in intraday trading. The BAK share’s 52-week high remains $23.55, putting it -0.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7. The company has a valuation of $9.27 Billion, with an average of 316.82 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 331.9 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Braskem S.A. (BAK), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BAK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.3.

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) trade information

After registering a 7.78% upside in the last session, Braskem S.A. (BAK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $23.55 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 0.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.88%, and 28.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 159.71%. Short interest in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) saw shorts transact 227.22 Million shares and set a 0.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.76, implying a decline of -15.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16.66 and $23.95 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BAK has been trading 2.35% off suggested target high and -28.8% from its likely low.

Braskem S.A. (BAK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Braskem S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Braskem S.A. (BAK) shares are +173.68% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 231.29% against 3.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 298.3% this quarter before jumping 243.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 63.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -33.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -139.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.2% annually.

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)’s Major holders

Braskem S.A. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.01% of the shares at 2.01% float percentage. In total, 43 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 766.72 Thousand shares (or 0.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.91 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 714.42 Thousand shares, or about 0.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $6.44 Million.

We also have DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Braskem S.A. (BAK) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio holds roughly 483,290 shares. This is just over 0.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.29 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 478.03 Thousand, or 0.28% of the shares, all valued at about $4.24 Million.