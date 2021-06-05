Boom Or Bust: Where Is Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Stock Headed Next?

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s traded shares stood at 306,334 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.03, to imply an increase of 0.3% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The DAO share’s 52-week high remains $47.7, putting it -107.12% down since that peak but still an impressive +14.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.58. The company has a valuation of $2.86 Billion, with an average of 373.92 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 431.46 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Youdao, Inc. (DAO), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DAO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.66.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) trade information

After registering a 0.3% upside in the last session, Youdao, Inc. (DAO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $25.64 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 10.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.42%, and -2.91% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -13.19%. Short interest in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) saw shorts transact 1.01 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Youdao, Inc. (DAO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Youdao, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Youdao, Inc. (DAO) shares are -19.62% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -17.24% against 9.7%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -94.1% this quarter before jumping 38.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 98.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $209.02 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $285.22 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $92.26 Million and $137.8 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 126.6% before jumping 107% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -132.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s Major holders

Youdao, Inc. insiders hold 4.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.33% of the shares at 54.63% float percentage. In total, 67 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.27 Million shares (or 29.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $272.42 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. with 1.34 Million shares, or about 3.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $35.63 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) China ETF and Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovative Equity ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Youdao, Inc. (DAO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) China ETF holds roughly 8,480 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $201.99 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.5 Thousand, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about $130.94 Thousand.