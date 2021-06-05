Boom Or Bust: Where Is Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stock Headed Next?

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)’s traded shares stood at 484,463 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.89, to imply a decline of -0.85% or -$0.3 in intraday trading. The WWW share’s 52-week high remains $44.74, putting it -28.23% down since that peak but still an impressive +41.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.58. The company has a valuation of $2.88 Billion, with an average of 402.58 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 495.37 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WWW a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.45.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) trade information

After registering a -0.85% downside in the last session, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $36.93 this Friday, May 28, jumping 5.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.6%, and -18.29% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 11.65%. Short interest in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) saw shorts transact 2.58 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $44.3, implying an increase of 26.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35 and $53 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WWW has been trading 51.91% off suggested target high and 0.32% from its likely low.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Wolverine World Wide, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) shares are +18.67% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 122.58% against 43.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 462.5% this quarter before jumping 85.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $559.6 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $590.12 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $349.1 Million and $460.81 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 60.3% before jumping 28.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -27.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -217.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

WWW Dividends

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 03 and August 09, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.4, with the share yield ticking at 0.96% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.13%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)’s Major holders

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. insiders hold 2.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.72% of the shares at 99.02% float percentage. In total, 343 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.68 Million shares (or 15.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $396.24 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.3 Million shares, or about 10.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $259.35 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 5,497,604 shares. This is just over 6.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $210.67 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.27 Million, or 2.75% of the shares, all valued at about $70.97 Million.