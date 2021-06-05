Boom Or Bust: Where Is Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) Stock Headed Next?

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY)’s traded shares stood at 649,495 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $52.72, to imply an increase of 1.91% or $0.99 in intraday trading. The SKY share’s 52-week high remains $53.51, putting it -1.5% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.31. The company has a valuation of $2.99 Billion, with an average of 603.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 405.06 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SKY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.48.

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) trade information

After registering a 1.91% upside in the last session, Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $53.50 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 1.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.09%, and 19.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 70.39%. Short interest in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) saw shorts transact 883.05 Million shares and set a 2.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $55.5, implying an increase of 5.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $47 and $67 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SKY has been trading 27.09% off suggested target high and -10.85% from its likely low.

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Skyline Champion Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) shares are +72.8% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 22.88% against 34%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 118.2% this quarter before jumping 35.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.5% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 46.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 45.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.3% annually.

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY)’s Major holders

Skyline Champion Corporation insiders hold 8.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.84% of the shares at 107.74% float percentage. In total, 243 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.81 Million shares (or 13.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $241.65 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.24 Million shares, or about 7.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $131.25 Million.

We also have Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and American Century Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. holds roughly 2,574,426 shares. This is just over 4.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $86.58 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.55 Million, or 2.73% of the shares, all valued at about $69.93 Million.