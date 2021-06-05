Boom Or Bust: Where Is MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Headed Next?

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MELI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.11.

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) trade information

After registering a 0.1% upside in the last session, MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1,382 this Friday, May 28, jumping 4.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.18%, and -13.2% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -20.88%. Short interest in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) saw shorts transact 1.28 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1993.8, implying an increase of 50.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1700 and $2500 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MELI has been trading 88.62% off suggested target high and 28.26% from its likely low.

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MercadoLibre, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) shares are -12.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1150% against 19%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -90.1% this quarter before jumping 7.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 57.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $1.46 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.66 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $759.53 Million and $972.31 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 92.5% before jumping 70.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -14.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 99.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.5% annually.

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)’s Major holders

MercadoLibre, Inc. insiders hold 8.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.21% of the shares at 92.85% float percentage. In total, 1314 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.75 Million shares (or 9.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.96 Billion.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 2.89 Million shares, or about 5.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $4.83 Billion.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 2,634,544 shares. This is just over 5.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.88 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.87 Million, or 3.76% of the shares, all valued at about $3.07 Billion.