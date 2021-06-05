Boom Or Bust: Where Is Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) Stock Headed Next?

Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN)’s traded shares stood at 380,630 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.72, to imply a decline of -0.29% or $0 in intraday trading. The AUMN share’s 52-week high remains $1.3, putting it -80.56% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.31. The company has a valuation of $117.16 Million, with an average of 724.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.02 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Golden Minerals Company (AUMN), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AUMN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) trade information

After registering a -0.29% downside in the last session, Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.752 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 4.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.16%, and -7.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.12%. Short interest in Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) saw shorts transact 8.05 Million shares and set a 7.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.06, implying an increase of 47.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1 and $1.1 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AUMN has been trading 52.78% off suggested target high and 38.89% from its likely low.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Golden Minerals Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) shares are +22.93% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 185.71% against 26.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 50% this quarter before jumping 100% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 300% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $6.26 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.96 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.22 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 411.4%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -29.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN)’s Major holders

Golden Minerals Company insiders hold 0.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.22% of the shares at 29.5% float percentage. In total, 39 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.43 Million shares (or 3.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.13 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 1.03 Million shares, or about 0.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $784.92 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4,693,586 shares. This is just over 2.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.57 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.42 Million, or 0.87% of the shares, all valued at about $935.43 Thousand.