Boom Or Bust: Where Is Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM) Stock Headed Next?

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM)’s traded shares stood at 389,467 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.4, to imply an increase of 8.91% or $0.36 in intraday trading. The EPM share’s 52-week high remains $4.68, putting it -6.36% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.09. The company has a valuation of $147.36 Million, with an average of 143.42 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 175.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EPM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM) trade information

After registering a 8.91% upside in the last session, Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.43- this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 0.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.21%, and 23.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 54.39%. Short interest in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM) saw shorts transact 675Million shares and set a 3.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6, implying an increase of 36.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EPM has been trading 36.36% off suggested target high and 36.36% from its likely low.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Evolution Petroleum Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) shares are +52.25% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -86.36% against -1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 166.7% this quarter before jumping 500% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -4.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $9.65 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.35 Million and $5.54 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 187.8% before jumping 170.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -61.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

EPM Dividends

Evolution Petroleum Corporation has its next earnings report out on February 04, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Evolution Petroleum Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.12, with the share yield ticking at 3.63% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 5.55%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM)’s Major holders

Evolution Petroleum Corporation insiders hold 9.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.5% of the shares at 81.22% float percentage. In total, 121 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.75 Million shares (or 11.2% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.69 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with 2.47 Million shares, or about 7.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $7.04 Million.

We also have Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1,460,711 shares. This is just over 4.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.16 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 838.75 Thousand, or 2.5% of the shares, all valued at about $2.83 Million.