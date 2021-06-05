Boom Or Bust: Where Is Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Headed Next?

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s traded shares stood at 539,240 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $73.02, to imply a decline of -3.43% or -$2.59 in intraday trading. The BOOT share’s 52-week high remains $80.1, putting it -9.7% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.87. The company has a valuation of $2.14 Billion, with an average of 351.95 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 412.52 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BOOT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.85.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) trade information

After registering a -3.43% downside in the last session, Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $79.27 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 7.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.4%, and 1.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 68.4%. Short interest in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) saw shorts transact 1.93 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $83.6, implying an increase of 14.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $68 and $102 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BOOT has been trading 39.69% off suggested target high and -6.87% from its likely low.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) shares are +73.24% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 58.85% against 37.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 4350% this quarter before jumping 130% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 40.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 22.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.2% annually.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s Major holders

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 0.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 115.89% of the shares at 116.31% float percentage. In total, 309 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.42 Million shares (or 15.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $191.53 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 2.56 Million shares, or about 8.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $110.84 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,935,430 shares. This is just over 6.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $120.6 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.21 Million, or 4.18% of the shares, all valued at about $52.58 Million.