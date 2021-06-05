Boom Or Bust: Where Is ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock Headed Next?

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s traded shares stood at 475,100 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.2, to imply an increase of 2.7% or $0.69 in intraday trading. The ACVA share’s 52-week high remains $37.77, putting it -44.16% down since that peak but still an impressive +7.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.12. The company has a valuation of $4.04 Billion, with an average of 907.82 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 952.38 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ACVA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.29.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.1, implying an increase of 41.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $45 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACVA has been trading 71.76% off suggested target high and 14.5% from its likely low.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 46.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.8% annually.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s Major holders

ACV Auctions Inc. insiders hold 12.6% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.67% of the shares at 28.23% float percentage. In total, 31 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 15Thousand shares (or 0.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $519.15 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Verde Servicos Internacionais S.a. with 10Thousand shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $346.1 Thousand.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and PGIM Jennison Small Company Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 204,100 shares. This is just over 1.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.06 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 182.07 Thousand, or 1.1% of the shares, all valued at about $6.3 Million.