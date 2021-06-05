Boom Or Bust: Where Is Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock Headed Next?

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Accuray Incorporated (ARAY), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ARAY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.2, implying an increase of 88.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARAY has been trading 130.41% off suggested target high and 61.29% from its likely low.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $102.05 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $94.83 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $94.98 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.4%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 122.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s Major holders

Accuray Incorporated insiders hold 3.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.64% of the shares at 79.33% float percentage. In total, 186 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.33 Million shares (or 8.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $41.22 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with 5.23 Million shares, or about 5.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $25.89 Million.

We also have Heartland Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Heartland Value Fund holds roughly 2,900,000 shares. This is just over 3.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.36 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.47 Million, or 2.65% of the shares, all valued at about $12.22 Million.