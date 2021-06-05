Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BDTX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.84.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47, implying an increase of 269.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24 and $58 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BDTX has been trading 356.33% off suggested target high and 88.83% from its likely low.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -89.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)’s Major holders

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 3.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.83% of the shares at 103.18% float percentage. In total, 170 institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.45 Million shares (or 9.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $83.69 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 2.59 Million shares, or about 7.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $62.83 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 1,496,809 shares. This is just over 4.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $36.31 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 875.95 Thousand, or 2.42% of the shares, all valued at about $21.7 Million.