BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE:BKTI) Have Surged 8.91% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE:BKTI)’s traded shares stood at 399,495 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.3, to imply a decline of -17.5% or -$0.7 in intraday trading. The BKTI share’s 52-week high remains $5.5, putting it -66.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +23.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.54. The company has a valuation of $41.37 Million, with an average of 22.63 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 40.23 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BKTI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE:BKTI) trade information

After registering a -17.5% downside in the last session, BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.00- this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 17.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.84%, and -30.96% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 8.91%. Short interest in BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE:BKTI) saw shorts transact 17.19 Million shares and set a 0.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7, implying an increase of 112.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BKTI has been trading 112.12% off suggested target high and 112.12% from its likely low.

BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -23.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 109.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 22.5% annually.

BKTI Dividends

BK Technologies Corporation has its next earnings report out between August 03 and August 09, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BK Technologies Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.08, with the share yield ticking at 1.68% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.35%.

BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE:BKTI)’s Major holders

BK Technologies Corporation insiders hold 12.2% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.35% of the shares at 73.29% float percentage. In total, 28 institutions holds shares in the company, led by CWA Asset Management Group, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.4 Million shares (or 11.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.24 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 705.58 Thousand shares, or about 5.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.14 Million.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 153,744 shares. This is just over 1.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $465.84 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 68.11 Thousand, or 0.54% of the shares, all valued at about $286.73 Thousand.