Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) Could Grow By 17.84% Or More

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)’s traded shares stood at 316,783 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $424.3, to imply an increase of 4.1% or $16.72 in intraday trading. The TECH share’s 52-week high remains $444.83, putting it -4.84% down since that peak but still an impressive +46.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $228.67. The company has a valuation of $16.46 Billion, with an average of 655.25 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 254.4 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TECH a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.7.

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) trade information

After registering a 4.1% upside in the last session, Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $427.1 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 0.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.57%, and 1.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.62%. Short interest in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) saw shorts transact 346.99 Million shares and set a 1.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $453.89, implying an increase of 6.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $410 and $500 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TECH has been trading 17.84% off suggested target high and -3.37% from its likely low.

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bio-Techne Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) shares are +42.23% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 40.66% against 9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 70% this quarter before jumping 16.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $244.47 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $238.58 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $175.83 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 39%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 135.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

TECH Dividends

Bio-Techne Corporation has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 06, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bio-Techne Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.28, with the share yield ticking at 0.3% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.8%.

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)’s Major holders

Bio-Techne Corporation insiders hold 0.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.33% of the shares at 94.86% float percentage. In total, 596 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.35 Million shares (or 11.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.38 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.59 Million shares, or about 9.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.14 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,087,411 shares. This is just over 2.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $345.31 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.05 Million, or 2.7% of the shares, all valued at about $400.14 Million.