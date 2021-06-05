Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Could Grow By 75.52% Or More

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s traded shares stood at 567,543 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $82.61, to imply an increase of 3.55% or $2.83 in intraday trading. The BEAM share’s 52-week high remains $126.9, putting it -53.61% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.76. The company has a valuation of $5.17 Billion, with an average of 717.48 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 974.02 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BEAM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.75.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) trade information

After registering a 3.55% upside in the last session, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $86.00 this Friday, May 28, jumping 3.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.4%, and 13.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.19%. Short interest in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) saw shorts transact 6.99 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $94.14, implying an increase of 13.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $62 and $145 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BEAM has been trading 75.52% off suggested target high and -24.95% from its likely low.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Beam Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) shares are +44.37% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -96.47% against 9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -8.7% this quarter before falling -7.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6900% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -108.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s Major holders

Beam Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 15.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.95% of the shares at 85.41% float percentage. In total, 236 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.33 Million shares (or 11.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $598.31 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Redmile Group, LLC with 3.78 Million shares, or about 6.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $308.46 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 3,084,179 shares. This is just over 4.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $246.86 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.78 Million, or 2.85% of the shares, all valued at about $142.67 Million.