Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Have Surged 13.17% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)’s traded shares stood at 561,618 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.62, to imply an increase of 2.03% or $0.35 in intraday trading. The BMA share’s 52-week high remains $26.79, putting it -52.04% down since that peak but still an impressive +35.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.45. The company has a valuation of $1.9 Billion, with an average of 348.38 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 310.1 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Banco Macro S.A. (BMA), translating to a mean rating of 3.5. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give BMA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.63.

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) trade information

After registering a 2.03% upside in the last session, Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.70 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 0.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.24%, and 36.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.17%. Short interest in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) saw shorts transact 283.96 Million shares and set a 0.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.02, implying an increase of 24.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.64 and $55.52 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BMA has been trading 215.1% off suggested target high and -62.32% from its likely low.

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Banco Macro S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) shares are +4.14% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -51.22% against 24.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -65% this quarter before falling -54.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -13.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $280.23 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $299.68 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $419.11 Million and $351.08 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -33.1% before falling -14.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 40.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 14.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24.74% annually.

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)’s Major holders

Banco Macro S.A. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.97% of the shares at 8.97% float percentage. In total, 100 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.43 Million shares (or 2.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.25 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.36 Million shares, or about 2.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $21.22 Million.

We also have iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds roughly 392,623 shares. This is just over 0.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.24 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 115.33 Thousand, or 0.18% of the shares, all valued at about $1.54 Million.