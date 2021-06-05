Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) up 44.96% from 52-Week Low; YTD rises 17.01% – Here’s What to Do Now

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s traded shares stood at 418,914 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $58.41, to imply an increase of 4.01% or $2.25 in intraday trading. The AXNX share’s 52-week high remains $64.36, putting it -10.19% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.15. The company has a valuation of $2.45 Billion, with an average of 518.87 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 562.88 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Axonics, Inc. (AXNX), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AXNX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.49.

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) trade information

After registering a 4.01% upside in the last session, Axonics, Inc. (AXNX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $59.41 this Friday, May 28, jumping 1.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.99%, and 0.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.01%. Short interest in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) saw shorts transact 4.21 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $71.33, implying an increase of 22.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $62 and $85 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AXNX has been trading 45.52% off suggested target high and 6.15% from its likely low.

Axonics, Inc. (AXNX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Axonics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Axonics, Inc. (AXNX) shares are +38.41% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -27.7% against 11.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 9.3% this quarter before falling -75% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 60.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $39.82 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $48.99 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.19 Million and $35.24 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 667.2% before jumping 39% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 46.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s Major holders

Axonics, Inc. insiders hold 5.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 106.13% of the shares at 112.57% float percentage. In total, 239 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.86 Million shares (or 11.7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $242.51 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Credit Suisse Ag/ with 2.53 Million shares, or about 6.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $126.35 Million.

We also have Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Axonics, Inc. (AXNX) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund holds roughly 1,330,155 shares. This is just over 3.2% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $68.77 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.01 Million, or 2.42% of the shares, all valued at about $50.24 Million.