Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Friday – Up 61.52% From the Lows, What Happens Next

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s traded shares stood at 816,079 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.5. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.71, to imply an increase of 13.23% or $2.42 in intraday trading. The ATOM share’s 52-week high remains $47.13, putting it -127.57% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.97. The company has a valuation of $476.89 Million, with an average of 326Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 555.66 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Atomera Incorporated (ATOM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ATOM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) trade information

After registering a 13.23% upside in the last session, Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.94 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 1.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.81%, and 35.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.71%. Short interest in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) saw shorts transact 3.19 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $56, implying an increase of 170.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $56 and $56 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATOM has been trading 170.4% off suggested target high and 170.4% from its likely low.

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Atomera Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) shares are +111.98% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 14.3% this quarter before jumping 5.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3932.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 5.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s Major holders

Atomera Incorporated insiders hold 10.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.92% of the shares at 29.11% float percentage. In total, 92 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.15 Million shares (or 4.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.48 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 849.56 Thousand shares, or about 3.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $13.67 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 476,151 shares. This is just over 2.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.66 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 438.54 Thousand, or 1.9% of the shares, all valued at about $10.74 Million.