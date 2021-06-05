At Current Prices, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Worth A Patient Look?

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)’s traded shares stood at 301,557 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.7. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.66, to imply an increase of 0.31% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The XHR share’s 52-week high remains $21.4, putting it -8.85% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.56. The company has a valuation of $2.24 Billion, with an average of 540.47 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 617.47 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give XHR a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.32.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) trade information

After registering a 0.31% upside in the last session, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.20 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 2.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.25%, and 1.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.34%. Short interest in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) saw shorts transact 2.22 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.63, implying an increase of 4.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $23 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XHR has been trading 16.99% off suggested target high and -23.7% from its likely low.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) shares are +32.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 109.76% against 2.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 63.6% this quarter before jumping 52.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 57.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $138.38 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $160.93 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $24.38 Million and $61.83 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 467.6% before jumping 160.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -30.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -396.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)’s Major holders

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. insiders hold 0.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.36% of the shares at 86.03% float percentage. In total, 316 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 21.53 Million shares (or 18.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $327.23 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.84 Million shares, or about 15.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $271.23 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 7,559,962 shares. This is just over 6.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $147.42 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.08 Million, or 4.46% of the shares, all valued at about $73.49 Million.