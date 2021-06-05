At Current Prices, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Worth A Patient Look?

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)’s traded shares stood at 478,677 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $73.86, to imply a decline of -0.81% or -$0.6 in intraday trading. The WFG share’s 52-week high remains $91.53, putting it -23.92% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.01. The company has a valuation of $9.01 Billion, with an average of 426.65 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 338.76 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give WFG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) trade information

After registering a -0.81% downside in the last session, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $81.00 this Friday, May 28, jumping 8.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.23%, and -10.52% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 14.94%. Short interest in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) saw shorts transact 1.43 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $117.07, implying an increase of 58.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $99 and $141.08 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WFG has been trading 91.01% off suggested target high and 34.04% from its likely low.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

WFG Dividends

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out between July 26 and July 30, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.64, with the share yield ticking at 0.8% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.95%.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)’s Major holders

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. insiders hold 17.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.11% of the shares at 38.84% float percentage. In total, 213 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Scopus Asset Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 723Thousand shares (or 0.6% of shares), all amounting to roughly $46.46 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Addenda Capital Inc. with 617.92 Thousand shares, or about 0.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $44.51 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 1,039,800 shares. This is just over 0.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $66.82 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 695.06 Thousand, or 0.58% of the shares, all valued at about $44.53 Million.