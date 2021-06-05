At Current Prices, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Worth A Patient Look?

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)’s traded shares stood at 502,851 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.13, to imply a decline of -1.22% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The TRIL share’s 52-week high remains $20.96, putting it -157.81% down since that peak but still an impressive +29.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.75. The company has a valuation of $837.69 Million, with an average of 990.8 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TRIL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.9.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) trade information

After registering a -1.22% downside in the last session, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.34- this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 2.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.37%, and -11.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.73%. Short interest in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) saw shorts transact 10.59 Million shares and set a 8.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.37, implying an increase of 162.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $28 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TRIL has been trading 244.4% off suggested target high and 72.2% from its likely low.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -26.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)’s Major holders

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.11% of the shares at 76.11% float percentage. In total, 174 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.8 Million shares (or 5.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $85.32 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is NEA Management Company, LLC with 5.74 Million shares, or about 5.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $84.38 Million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund holds roughly 4,781,448 shares. This is just over 4.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $70.34 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.09 Million, or 1.06% of the shares, all valued at about $14.36 Million.