At Current Prices, Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Worth A Patient Look?

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s traded shares stood at 522,105 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.07, to imply a decline of -0.53% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The XM share’s 52-week high remains $57.28, putting it -78.61% down since that peak but still an impressive +8.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.36. The company has a valuation of $16.43 Billion, with an average of 563.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.67 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Qualtrics International Inc. (XM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give XM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.65, implying an increase of 48.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35 and $60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XM has been trading 87.09% off suggested target high and 9.14% from its likely low.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 67.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s Major holders

Qualtrics International Inc. insiders hold 28.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.86% of the shares at 114.02% float percentage. In total, 193 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Silver Lake Group, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 22.52 Million shares (or 25.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $741.08 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 3.17 Million shares, or about 3.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $104.21 Million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and ACAP Strategic Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 3,914,707 shares. This is just over 4.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $128.83 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.35 Million, or 1.51% of the shares, all valued at about $44.3 Million.