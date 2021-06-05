At Current Prices, NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Worth A Patient Look?

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s traded shares stood at 625,402 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.7. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $53.34, to imply an increase of 1.43% or $0.75 in intraday trading. The NSTG share’s 52-week high remains $86.42, putting it -62.02% down since that peak but still an impressive +46.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.5. The company has a valuation of $2.41 Billion, with an average of 567.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 626.99 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NSTG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.54.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) trade information

After registering a 1.43% upside in the last session, NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $56.84 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 6.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.59%, and -24.77% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -20.25%. Short interest in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) saw shorts transact 3.95 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $76.17, implying an increase of 42.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $65 and $85 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NSTG has been trading 59.36% off suggested target high and 21.86% from its likely low.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NanoString Technologies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) shares are -5.61% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.57% against 14.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 25% this quarter before jumping 10.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -3.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -139.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s Major holders

NanoString Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 1.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 107.98% of the shares at 110.15% float percentage. In total, 286 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.68 Million shares (or 14.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $446.74 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.45 Million shares, or about 9.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $297.67 Million.

We also have Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds roughly 1,966,945 shares. This is just over 4.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $137.75 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.93 Million, or 4.26% of the shares, all valued at about $126.63 Million.