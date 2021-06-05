At Current Prices, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Worth A Patient Look?

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s traded shares stood at 730,823 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $64.4, to imply an increase of 4.48% or $2.76 in intraday trading. The EBS share’s 52-week high remains $137.61, putting it -113.68% down since that peak but still an impressive +14.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $55.07. The company has a valuation of $3.45 Billion, with an average of 634.73 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 823.37 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EBS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.55.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) trade information

After registering a 4.48% upside in the last session, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $64.56 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 0.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.42%, and 8.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.12%. Short interest in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) saw shorts transact 3.48 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $87.75, implying an increase of 36.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $64 and $120 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EBS has been trading 86.34% off suggested target high and -0.62% from its likely low.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Emergent BioSolutions Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) shares are -21.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 6.85% against 9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -21.7% this quarter before jumping 2.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $397.69 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $496.5 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $394.7 Million and $385.2 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.8% before jumping 28.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 445.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.2% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s Major holders

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. insiders hold 9.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.32% of the shares at 95.33% float percentage. In total, 485 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.61 Million shares (or 10.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $521.08 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.93 Million shares, or about 9.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $458.42 Million.

We also have Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund holds roughly 2,114,235 shares. This is just over 3.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $196.43 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.35 Million, or 2.52% of the shares, all valued at about $125.44 Million.