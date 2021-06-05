At Current Prices, Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Worth A Patient Look?

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s traded shares stood at 790,613 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.42, to imply an increase of 4.27% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The JG share’s 52-week high remains $11, putting it -221.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.4. The company has a valuation of $403.26 Million, with an average of 491.07 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Aurora Mobile Limited (JG), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give JG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) trade information

After registering a 4.27% upside in the last session, Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.50- this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 2.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.95%, and 3.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.93%. Short interest in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) saw shorts transact 374.36 Million shares and set a 292.47 days time to cover.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -103.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s Major holders

Aurora Mobile Limited insiders hold 1.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.19% of the shares at 24.54% float percentage. In total, 36 institutions holds shares in the company, led by IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.98 Million shares (or 11.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $39.08 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FIL LTD with 7.59 Million shares, or about 8.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $32.09 Million.

We also have Direxion Fds-Direxion Work From Home ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Direxion Fds-Direxion Work From Home ETF holds roughly 567,252 shares. This is just over 0.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.4 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 39.29 Thousand, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about $166.2 Thousand.