At Current Prices, Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Worth A Patient Look?

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s traded shares stood at 660,455 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.19, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The ARTL share’s 52-week high remains $3.67, putting it -208.4% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.451. The company has a valuation of $27.53 Million, with an average of 457.43 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ARTL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) trade information

After registering a 0% downside in the last session, Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.27 this Friday, May 28, jumping 6.3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.25%, and -7.75% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 63.01%. Short interest in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) saw shorts transact 1.84 Million shares and set a 1.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6, implying an increase of 404.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARTL has been trading 488.24% off suggested target high and 320.17% from its likely low.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -25.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s Major holders

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. insiders hold 5.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.21% of the shares at 20.23% float percentage. In total, 12 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kepos Capital Lp. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 250Thousand shares (or 1.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $182.5 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 60.88 Thousand shares, or about 0.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $44.44 Thousand.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 80,396 shares. This is just over 0.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $147.93 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 60.88 Thousand, or 0.26% of the shares, all valued at about $112.01 Thousand.