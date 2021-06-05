At Current Prices, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Worth A Patient Look?

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)’s traded shares stood at 517,158 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.67, to imply an increase of 0.76% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The ARCO share’s 52-week high remains $6.74, putting it -1.05% down since that peak but still an impressive +43.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.8. The company has a valuation of $1.38 Billion, with an average of 816.03 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.11 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ARCO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) trade information

After registering a 0.76% upside in the last session, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.82- this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 2.2% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.46%, and 17.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.6%. Short interest in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) saw shorts transact 2.42 Million shares and set a 2.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.83, implying an increase of 2.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARCO has been trading 19.94% off suggested target high and -10.04% from its likely low.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) shares are +35.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 109.59% against 32.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 102.3% this quarter before jumping 128.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $542.45 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $618.47 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $248.33 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 118.4%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -24.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -288.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ARCO Dividends

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 10 and August 16, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.16, with the share yield ticking at 3.7% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)’s Major holders

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. insiders hold 4.3% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.09% of the shares at 78.47% float percentage. In total, 175 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nuveen Asset Management. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 18.89 Million shares (or 15.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $94.99 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 18.04 Million shares, or about 14.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $90.76 Million.

We also have Invesco Emerging Markets All Cap Fund and TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Invesco Emerging Markets All Cap Fund holds roughly 10,932,631 shares. This is just over 8.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $54.01 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.98 Million, or 8.05% of the shares, all valued at about $49.32 Million.