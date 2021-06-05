At Current Prices, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Worth A Patient Look?

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)’s traded shares stood at 625,863 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.86, to imply an increase of 0.25% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The ATI share’s 52-week high remains $25.04, putting it -4.95% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.04. The company has a valuation of $3.04 Billion, with an average of 1.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.27 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ATI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) trade information

After registering a 0.25% upside in the last session, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $25.03 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 4.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.79%, and 1.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.28%. Short interest in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) saw shorts transact 14.51 Million shares and set a 11.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.5, implying an increase of 2.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $29 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATI has been trading 21.54% off suggested target high and -37.13% from its likely low.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Allegheny Technologies Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) shares are +56.97% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 65.38% against 66.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -750% this quarter before jumping 89.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -9.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $633.21 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $656.43 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $755.09 Million and $598Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -16.1% before jumping 9.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -28.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -773.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -4.5% annually.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)’s Major holders

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated insiders hold 0.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 107% of the shares at 107.77% float percentage. In total, 325 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 20.92 Million shares (or 16.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $440.55 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.38 Million shares, or about 10.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $281.68 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 8,448,325 shares. This is just over 6.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $177.92 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.11 Million, or 4.02% of the shares, all valued at about $107.64 Million.