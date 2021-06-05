At Current Prices, Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Worth A Patient Look?

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Allakos Inc. (ALLK), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give ALLK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $148.67, implying an increase of 65.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $36 and $230 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALLK has been trading 156.64% off suggested target high and -59.83% from its likely low.

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -64.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -10.5% annually.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s Major holders

Allakos Inc. insiders hold 6.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.19% of the shares at 106.02% float percentage. In total, 245 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.51 Million shares (or 12.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $746.85 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 6.35 Million shares, or about 11.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $728.57 Million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Allakos Inc. (ALLK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 4,986,120 shares. This is just over 9.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $572.31 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.99 Million, or 7.45% of the shares, all valued at about $558.68 Million.