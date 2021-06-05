At Current Prices, AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Worth A Patient Look?

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)’s traded shares stood at 487,601 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $57.7, to imply an increase of 0.65% or $0.37 in intraday trading. The AER share’s 52-week high remains $63.49, putting it -10.03% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.99. The company has a valuation of $7.54 Billion, with an average of 1.36 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AER a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.38.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) trade information

After registering a 0.65% upside in the last session, AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $60.94 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 5.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.2%, and -1.2% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 26.59%. Short interest in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) saw shorts transact 3.07 Million shares and set a 1.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $71.25, implying an increase of 23.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $66 and $88 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AER has been trading 52.51% off suggested target high and 14.38% from its likely low.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AerCap Holdings N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) shares are +52.08% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 147.01% against -2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -28.1% this quarter before jumping 121.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -7.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $1.01 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.02 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.2 Billion and $1.1 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -15.7% before falling -7.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -19.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -127.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.5% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)’s Major holders

AerCap Holdings N.V. insiders hold 3.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.77% of the shares at 100.32% float percentage. In total, 467 institutions holds shares in the company, led by AllianceBernstein, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.09 Million shares (or 6.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $414.42 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Eagle Capital Management LLC with 7.67 Million shares, or about 5.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $349.47 Million.

We also have Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Selected Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd holds roughly 5,380,600 shares. This is just over 4.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $259.24 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4Million, or 3.06% of the shares, all valued at about $152.81 Million.