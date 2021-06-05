At $99.13 Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) is Worth A Gamble

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s traded shares stood at 623,850 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $99.13, to imply an increase of 1.39% or $1.36 in intraday trading. The BRKS share’s 52-week high remains $108.72, putting it -9.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.16. The company has a valuation of $7.36 Billion, with an average of 560.2 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 794.38 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BRKS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.69.

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) trade information

After registering a 1.39% upside in the last session, Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $103.5 this Friday, May 28, jumping 4.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.68%, and 7.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 46.1%. Short interest in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) saw shorts transact 2.08 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $112.86, implying an increase of 13.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $85 and $130 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BRKS has been trading 31.14% off suggested target high and -14.25% from its likely low.

Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Brooks Automation, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) shares are +38.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 62.07% against 41.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 115.6% this quarter before jumping 42.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 286.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12% annually.

BRKS Dividends

Brooks Automation, Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 28 and August 02, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.4, with the share yield ticking at 0.43% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.44%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s Major holders

Brooks Automation, Inc. insiders hold 1.6% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.08% of the shares at 101.71% float percentage. In total, 449 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.52 Million shares (or 15.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $781.6 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.05 Million shares, or about 10.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $546.33 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,077,058 shares. This is just over 2.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $140.93 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2Million, or 2.7% of the shares, all valued at about $163.64 Million.