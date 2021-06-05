At $90.03 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) is Worth A Gamble

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s traded shares stood at 298,636 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $90.03, to imply an increase of 0.55% or $0.49 in intraday trading. The BHVN share’s 52-week high remains $100.77, putting it -11.93% down since that peak but still an impressive +35.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $57.66. The company has a valuation of $5.82 Billion, with an average of 711.22 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 630.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BHVN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$2.99.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

After registering a 0.55% upside in the last session, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $91.44 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 1.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.07%, and 26.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.04%. Short interest in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) saw shorts transact 5.35 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $101.75, implying an increase of 13.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $69 and $140 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BHVN has been trading 55.5% off suggested target high and -23.36% from its likely low.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) shares are +2.27% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.14% against 9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 2.9% this quarter before jumping 11.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 291% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $54.72 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $70.57 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.65 Million and $17.66 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 615.3% before jumping 299.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -19.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s Major holders

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. insiders hold 12.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.25% of the shares at 104.63% float percentage. In total, 340 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital International Investors. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.33 Million shares (or 8.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $456.92 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 4.65 Million shares, or about 7.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $398.5 Million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 4,568,702 shares. This is just over 7.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $312.27 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.04 Million, or 4.9% of the shares, all valued at about $207.56 Million.