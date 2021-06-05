At $5.29 Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) is Worth A Gamble

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG)’s traded shares stood at 443,238 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.29, to imply a decline of -1.86% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The ACTG share’s 52-week high remains $9.09, putting it -71.83% down since that peak but still an impressive +46.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.83. The company has a valuation of $260.69 Million, with an average of 347.48 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 678.24 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ACTG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) trade information

After registering a -1.86% downside in the last session, Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.52- this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 4.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.19%, and -10.19% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 34.26%. Short interest in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) saw shorts transact 1.7 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8, implying an increase of 51.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACTG has been trading 51.23% off suggested target high and 51.23% from its likely low.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Acacia Research Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) shares are +44.14% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 145.5% this quarter before jumping 141.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -42.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.75 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.75 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.12 Million and $19.47 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 77.1% before falling -80.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 549.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG)’s Major holders

Acacia Research Corporation insiders hold 3.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.92% of the shares at 78.82% float percentage. In total, 129 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.82 Million shares (or 5.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.11 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 2.56 Million shares, or about 5.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $10.07 Million.

We also have Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund holds roughly 2,500,000 shares. This is just over 5.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.99 Million, or 4.04% of the shares, all valued at about $14.13 Million.