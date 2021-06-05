At $49.08 LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) is Worth A Gamble

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)’s traded shares stood at 404,971 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $49.08, to imply an increase of 0.06% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The RAMP share’s 52-week high remains $87.38, putting it -78.04% down since that peak but still an impressive +18.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $40.08. The company has a valuation of $3.28 Billion, with an average of 598.85 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 752.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give RAMP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) trade information

After registering a 0.06% upside in the last session, LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $50.90 this Friday, May 28, jumping 3.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.17%, and 1.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.94%. Short interest in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) saw shorts transact 2.21 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $71.42, implying an increase of 45.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $39 and $95 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RAMP has been trading 93.56% off suggested target high and -20.54% from its likely low.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) shares are -16.35% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.09% against 9.7%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -100% this quarter before falling -100% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -65% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 26.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21.5% annually.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)’s Major holders

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 2.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.93% of the shares at 101.49% float percentage. In total, 345 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.31 Million shares (or 10.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $534.78 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6Million shares, or about 8.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $439.11 Million.

We also have Janus Henderson Triton Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Janus Henderson Triton Fund holds roughly 2,045,686 shares. This is just over 3.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $149.72 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.81 Million, or 2.7% of the shares, all valued at about $93.76 Million.