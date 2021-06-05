At $48.72 Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) is Worth A Gamble

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)’s traded shares stood at 512,177 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $48.72, to imply a decline of -0.37% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The TDC share’s 52-week high remains $59.58, putting it -22.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.99. The company has a valuation of $5.34 Billion, with an average of 814.18 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.73 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Teradata Corporation (TDC), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TDC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.47.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) trade information

After registering a -0.37% downside in the last session, Teradata Corporation (TDC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $50.99 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 4.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.23%, and 0.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 116.82%. Short interest in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) saw shorts transact 8.62 Million shares and set a 4.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $50.22, implying an increase of 3.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27 and $70 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TDC has been trading 43.68% off suggested target high and -44.58% from its likely low.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Teradata Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Teradata Corporation (TDC) shares are +127.03% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 33.59% against 22.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 95.8% this quarter before falling -34.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 760% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 22.05% annually.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)’s Major holders

Teradata Corporation insiders hold 1.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.21% of the shares at 104.69% float percentage. In total, 422 institutions holds shares in the company, led by First Eagle Investment Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 13.63 Million shares (or 12.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $306.29 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 13.2 Million shares, or about 12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $296.59 Million.

We also have First Eagle Global Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Teradata Corporation (TDC) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, First Eagle Global Fund holds roughly 9,658,435 shares. This is just over 8.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $259.81 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.57 Million, or 6.88% of the shares, all valued at about $203.57 Million.