At $39.47 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) is Worth A Gamble

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s traded shares stood at 667,271 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $39.47, to imply an increase of 1.62% or $0.63 in intraday trading. The HALO share’s 52-week high remains $56.4, putting it -42.89% down since that peak but still an impressive +43.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.11. The company has a valuation of $5.66 Billion, with an average of 743.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give HALO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) trade information

After registering a 1.62% upside in the last session, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $42.17 this Friday, May 28, jumping 6.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.46%, and -18.57% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -7.59%. Short interest in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) saw shorts transact 7.04 Million shares and set a 6.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $49.5, implying an increase of 25.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17 and $64 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HALO has been trading 62.15% off suggested target high and -56.93% from its likely low.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) shares are -2.93% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 68.13% against 9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 89.5% this quarter before jumping 56% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 49.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $96.86 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $103.26 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $66.68 Million and $65.32 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 45.3% before jumping 58.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 41.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 282.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 43% annually.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s Major holders

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 1.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.95% of the shares at 99.16% float percentage. In total, 453 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 18.48 Million shares (or 12.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $789.34 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.15 Million shares, or about 9.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $561.62 Million.

We also have Artisan Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Artisan Small Cap Fund holds roughly 4,724,218 shares. This is just over 3.3% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $201.77 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.82 Million, or 2.67% of the shares, all valued at about $163.21 Million.